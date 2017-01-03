West Sussex woman becomes latest Premium Bond millionaire

A West Sussex woman has started the New Year by becoming the 353rd Premium Bond millionaire.

The unnamed winner, a woman with £31,020 invested (Bond number: 244PR471632), purchased her winning Bond in April 2015.

There have been six previous winners from West Sussex – the last two both coming in July 2016.

Jill Waters, NS&I’s Retail Director said: “Congratulations and the happiest of New Year’s to our two newest Premium Bond jackpot millionaires, joining over 350 winners since we introduced the £1 million monthly prize in 1994.

“In 2017 we are continuing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Premium Bonds and how they have changed during that time. Premium Bonds are now easier to manage for our valued customers – taking the hassle out of the busy festive period. Customers can register on nsandi.com and choose to have their future tax-free prizes paid directly into their nominated account, so they receive the benefit of their new prizes more quickly.”

As well as the newly-made millionaires, there are over 2.2 million prizes worth more than £68.9 million working their way to Premium Bond holders this month.

There were 66,163,126,053 eligible Bond numbers in January’s draw, and since the first draw in June 1957, there have been 360 million prizes paid out worth more than £17.1 billion.

As well as the January 2017 prizes, you can check for historic wins that you may not have been aware of, with over 1.3 million unclaimed prizes worth more than £54 million currently waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.

Savers can check online to see if they are one of the millions of monthly winners via www.nsandi.com/prize-checker, or by downloading the free Premium Bonds prize-checker app – available in the Apple Store and Google Play. As well as seeing if they have won a prize in this month’s draw, Premium Bonds customers can also see if they have won a prize in any of the draws in the previous six months and if they have any unclaimed prizes outstanding. This will be updated on the second working day of the month.

In West Sussex, 18,759 prizes totalling more than £758,000 are still unclaimed, the highest of which is £25,000 won by man in the April 2008 draw, who owns £24,375 worth of Premium Bonds.

The oldest unclaimed prize dates back to April 1962 and was a £25 prize won by a man with only a £2 holding.

Premium Bonds holders can also reduce the chance of their prizes becoming unclaimed in the future by registering to have any prizes paid directly into their bank account (with notification by email).