Well-presented two bed bungalow

This well-presented two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location in Portslade.

The property, in Dean Gardens, offers scope to extend, subject to the necessary consents, and the vendor is suited.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, spacious lounge, modern conservatory, modern dual-aspect kitchen, two bedrooms, modern bathroom and a separate WC.

The property also benefits from gas-fired central heating.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a decked area.

The front garden is also mainly lawned with a shared driveway leading to a private garage.

Price OIEO £300,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk