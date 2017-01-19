Well-presented chalet home

This well-presented converted four bedroom semi-detached chalet bungalow is situated in a popular residential area of Salvington.

The property, in Moorfoot Road, is less than a mile from amenities in Half Moon Lane and Salvington Road.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a lounge with a wood burner, two bedrooms, kitchen, conservatory and a cloakroom.

To the first floor there are a further two bedrooms and a refitted family bathroom/WC.

Further benefits include gas central heating and double glazed windows.

Externally there is a front garden with driveway providing off-road parking which leads to a 40ft-long garage.

To the rear of the property is a south-facing garden.

The property also provides easy access to the A27 and A24 while Worthing town centre, with its comprehensive shopping amenities, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theatres and leisure facilities, is approximately three miles away.

The nearest station is West Worthing, which is approximately one and three quarter miles away and bus services run nearby.

Price £314,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk