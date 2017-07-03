Weekly weather forecast

Sussex looks set for a mostly dry and sunny week.

Monday morning may bring a few light spells of rain but it will turn much brighter into the day, though it will be breezy along the south coast.

It will be mainly dry with the odd shower on Tuesday, Wednesday is set to be the hottest day with highs of 24° forecast.

On Thursday is will be humid with thunderstorms possible during the day, and currently Friday and into the weekend looks dry and bright.

