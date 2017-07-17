Weather warning for thunder and heavy rain

A weather warning for possible hail, thunder and heavy rain has been issued for tomorrow evening (Tuesday July 18) across Sussex.

The county has managed to miss most of the thunderstorms in recent weeks and the current yellow ‘be aware’ warning covers a large section of the south-east so we may not see any adverse weather.

However, the Met Office says: “Thundery showers are expected to push north across southern parts of the UK through Tuesday evening, perhaps turning more widespread towards midnight.

“Although many places won’t see these showers, there is a chance of localised flooding of homes, businesses and susceptible roads.

“Frequent lightning may be an additional hazard with potential disruption to power networks. Similarly, but very locally, hail may cause impacts.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “South-west England looks like it will be first to see scattered thunderstorms, the threat then expanding north-eastwards through the course of the evening.

“There is relatively low confidence in the areas more at risk of intense downpours.

“Some places will miss them altogether but where they do occur, there is the potential for locally 20 to 30mm of rain within an hour.

“This may result in surface water flooding, particularly should these amounts fall across urban areas.”