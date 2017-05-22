Weather update: temperatures could hit 30degC in Sussex by the weekend

The Met Office is reporting that, after an unsettled start this week, we are going to see a lot of very warm, locally hot, and at times sunny weather across the UK as high pressure builds to dominate our weather.

As warm air moves in northwards from southern Europe temperatures are likely to reach the high 20s degC in the south by Thursday and the mid 20s degC further the north from mid week onwards.

By Saturday we could see temperatures topping 30desgC in one or two places.

As well as warm days in many areas, night-time temperatures could also be above average, giving us some warm, muggy nights potentially making it difficult to sleep.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said “Bank Holiday Monday is still a long way off in forecast terms and there is still a lot uncertainty about what weather we can expect, and where.

“That said, eastern and south-eastern parts will more likely than not stay dry, sunny and locally hot through Saturday too and possibly beyond.”

With the high temperatures and good spells of sunshine, UV levels will be high and it is important to remember to protect against sunburn.

The highest temperature recorded in the UK so far this year is 25.8degC at Gravesend and Faversham on May 16.

This was the highest temperature since 34.4degC was reached on September 13 last year in Gravesend, marking the peak of a warm spell mid September 2016.

The UK May temperature record is 32.8degC, this was recorded on May 22 1922 (Camden Square, London) and May 29 1944 (Horsham, Tunbridge Wells and Regent’s Park).