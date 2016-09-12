Water quality restrictions at beaches extended AGAIN

Bathing restrictions resulting from dredging works for the Rampion Wind Farm have been extended again. They will now last until the end of the month.

Scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 31 and intended to take three days, the works have re-scheduled to last until September 30.

During the time when the dredging is being carried out water quality at Lancing Beach Green and Worthing may be affected.

A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing councils said: “Bathing water quality may still be affected while works are on-going.

“The Environment Agency will be checking the progress of these works to ensure that the impact to the bathing water is minimal.”

The works were previously extended from three days to seven earlier this month.

Members of the public any concerns about the water quality contact the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.

