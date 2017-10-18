Warning after man-of-war found on Bognor beach

Visitors to Bognor beach are being warned to be vigilant following the sighting of a dangerous man-of-war.

The sighting, highlighted by reader David Tilbury who took these photographs, comes after ‘dozens’ of the jellyfish-like creatures were found along the coast at East and West Wittering and at Bracklesham.

A Portuguese man-of-war on Bognor beach. Pic: David Tilbury

The strong winds are said to have caused a spike in the numbers of man-of-war appearing on beaches across the south coast. Its venom is said to be extremely painful to humans and animals, and in very extreme cases can cause death.

A spokesman for Chichester District Council, who sent its Foreshores team to East Bracklesham Drive and removed eight man-of-war on Friday after receiving a report from a member of the public, said: “We are keeping a close eye on the situation in case more appear.

“The main bathing season is over, but we would urge surfers and people who still swim in the sea at this time of the year to be extra careful when in the water.

“This type of jellyfish can cause a reaction which in extremely rare cases can be fatal.”