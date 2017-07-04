War veterans visiting Worthing in taxi convoy

A convoy of London cabs are streaming into Worthing today to bring 200 war veterans from across the capital for a day at the seaside.

The World War Two veterans, including Chelsea Pensioners, will be treated to a fish and chip lunch and entertainment at The Pavilion on Worthing Pier as well as being able to take in the sea views.

The Mayor of Worthing, councillor Alex Harman, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome the Chelsea Pensioners and the London taxi drivers back to Worthing for another year.

“The fact they keep on coming back to enjoy a day by our seaside is testament to the town and our facilities. I’m looking forward to meeting them all.”

Following a tradition that began in 1948, the kind-hearted cabbies will turn off their meters to pick up veterans and carers from their homes on behalf of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.

Graham Pike, one of the drivers taking part and committee member of the Taxi Charity, said: “Our annual Worthing trip is something we look forward to all year.

“It’s a pleasure to treat these ladies and gents to the seaside as a way of saying thank you for all they’ve done for us.”

It was an early start for the veterans who were picked up at 6.30am before stopping off at South Holmwood, near Dorking, for homemade sandwiches, cakes and refreshments before setting off in convoy along the A24 to Worthing.

The convoy is due to arrive in Worthing from midday and will head home about 6pm.