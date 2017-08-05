Walkers travel ‘East to East’ in support of two charities

A group of fundraising walkers traveled from Eastbourne to Eastergate to raise funds for two charities.

‘The Unforgettables’ team were met by the Mayor of Arundel in the town as they neared completing their ‘East to East’ challenge, which was held in support of Sussex Snowdrop Trust and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The group, which walked the 63.4 miles from July 22 to July 23, left the Wilkes Head pub in Eastergate at 8.30am on the Saturday and they walked through Arundel at 12.30pm on the Sunday, with a quick pit stop to see friends and family before returning to the pub for a huge family celebration.

The route took the group through the South Downs, and involved more than 8,000ft of climbing.

The changing weather over the weekend made the conditions very tough.

Di Levantine, co-chair and co-founder of Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “Matt Langton has led these amazing group of people for this challenge.

“We are so grateful for all the hard work they have put in to help raise vital funds for our Snowdrop Families.

“Many of those involved have been touched by the nursing support of Snowdrop. It was fantastic to be able to cheer them on through Arundel and for the Mayor of Arundel to learn about this challenge.”

Matt Langton said: “The Alzheimer’s Society is a charity close to the walkers who have first hand dealings with this disease, andresulted in the passing of my father last year. The second charity we are supporting is The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, who look after poorly and terminally ill children - sadly again it is experience of which fellow walkers have had first hand.”

