Volunteers transform garden for girl with cerebral palsy

A girl with cerebral palsy will be able to enjoy the summer sun in her garden after a team of volunteers gave it a makeover.

Gabby Scott and her mum Angela were thrilled with the final result after volunteers came to their house in Admirals Walk, Littlehampton, on Tuesday and transformed the dull concrete garden into a colourful, disability-friendly space, complete with astro-turf, raised flower beds and a specially-designed hammock swing.

The garden as it was before the makeover

The makeover was organised by children’s charity WellChild, which will be doing 48 similar makeovers this year as part of its Helping Hands project.

Speaking ahead of its completion, which was on Wednesday, Angela, 40, said: “Once the garden is done it is going to feel like it’s home.

“I’m so grateful to the charity, I want to say a massive thank you – it is such a nice thing that they’re doing.”

Gabby, five, has four-limb cerebral palsy, which means she cannot walk or talk.

Angela recently moved into the house with Gabby and her sons Craig, 20, Bradley, 16, and Lee, 10.

She had to have the garage converted into a bedroom and wetroom for Gabby, complete with a ramp to the garden.

But while her brothers played outside, Gabby – who Angela described as ‘very outgoing’ – could not be let out of her wheelchair to join them. When she is at home, Angela said she likes to stretch out and roll around – which she can now do in the garden because of the astro-turf that has been laid down.

The makeover was kickstarted when Gabby’s social worker approached the charity for help.

WellChild project manager Lorna Pedersen, who designed the makeover, said she was happy to help Gabby, who she said was ‘cute as a button’: “A garden seems like a small thing, but a lot of people take for granted that they can just open their back doors and let their children play independently.”