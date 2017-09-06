Village honours Merchant Navy

The men and women who kept our country afloat during the world wars have been remembered in East Preston.

The village marked Merchant Navy Day two days early on Friday, September 1. Assembling outside the village library and war memorial, parish councillors, the East Preston and Kingston Royal British Legion Branch and members of the public watched as Jimmy Lee, president of the British Legion branch, raised the Red Ensign.

Merchant Navy Day honours the men and women who kept our nation afloat during both world wars and to celebrate the current members, who are responsible for 95 per cent of the UK’s imports including much of the food we eat, the fuel we burn and virtually all the products and good we take for granted.

Speaking on the day, councillor Elizabeth Linton organised the event on behalf of the Parish Council. She said: “As a coastal village, we had no hesitation in joining with hundreds of other councils across the country in honouring Merchant Navy Day.

“We were delighted to welcome Stan Roberts from Kingston Gorse. Mr Roberts, now 96, was in the Merchant Navy when war broke out. When aged just 19, his ship was sunk and he was taken prisoner. He was held in a number of prison camps for much of the next five year until peace was declared. It has been a pleasure and an honour to meet Mr Roberts. Our thanks to East Preston Library which has set up a display on the Merchant Navy and to the Royal British Legion for its help and support this morning.”