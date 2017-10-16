VIDEO: Worthing seafront looks eerie as the sky goes dark

On what was supposed to be a balmy Indian summer's day, there was an unexpected twist in the weather tale.
Instead of the bright sunny skies that had been forecast, a Saharan dust storm caused it to get windy and the sky to go yellow and then dark.
This video was taken on Worthing seafront at around 2.45pm as the clouds rolled in and it started to get dark.
See a video taken just 15 minutes later, at around 3pm, when the sky was almost completely dark here
And find out why the sky is dark here
