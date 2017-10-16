VIDEO: Worthing goes dark

Worthing residents were left confused this afternoon, as the sky went unexpectedly dark.
Herald readers and staff noticed a yellow tinge to the sky around 2pm, and by 3pm, the sky was almost completely dark.
This video was taken in Montague Street, Worthing, at around 3pm.
Find out why the sky is dark here
