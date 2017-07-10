VIDEO: Six fire engines deal with crop fire

Six fire engines were sent to deal with a crop fire in Steyning on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in fields in Horsham Road, with West Sussex Fire and Rescue service called to the scene at 4.40pm.

The fire was in nine hectares of fields containing crops and scrubs.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service announced the fire had been put out at 6.35pm, just under two hours after it was first reported to them.

The service said the blaze had been started accidentally, but it could not provide an exact estimate of how much damage the fire had caused to the cops or field.

No injuries were reported.