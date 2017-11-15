VIDEO: Paralympic hopeful stars in Channel 4 advert

Lizzie Williams is more used to spending time on the track than on the telly.

But the wheelchair racer managed to combine both with her starring role in a new advert for Channel 4.

The ‘ident’, a short video between programmes which identifies the channel you are watching, was filmed in Liverpool in March and began airing this month.

The 22-year-old, of Brighton Road, Worthing, can be seen leading a formation of racers, including a giant metal stick-man made out of shapes from the iconic Channel 4 logo.

She was asked to appear in the ident by director Douglas Wilson, who she worked with in an advert for the Paralympic Games that aired on the channel last year.

She said: “The opportunities I have had through taking part in this sport are unreal. It is very fun and exciting, and I don’t know what opportunities are going to pop up next. It isn’t just racing around the track.”

Lizzie said the filming took ten hours, so they could get the lighting right for the shot. After each take, a fire engine sprayed the boulevard to give it a sheen and offscreen, a 4x4 vehicle packed with filming gear and producers drove alongside them.

The ident will air for ten years. By the time it finishes airing, Lizzie hopes to still be racing and to have done more TV work.