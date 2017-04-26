VIDEO: Next superstore opens in Rustington

The new Next superstore in Rustington has finally opened.

Dozens of shoppers were queueing outside the shop in Manor Retail Park this morning before the grand opening at 10am.

The manager of the new Next in Rustington, Julie Davis, with staff on opening day. Picture: Kate Shemilt

Store manager Julie Davis cut the ribbon surrounded by staff and to the sound of cheers by onlookers.

She said: “We can’t wait for everyone to come and see us.”

The store covers 11,580 square feet of floor space and includes womenswear, menswear and childrenswear and homeware departments.

A Costa coffee shop is also on the first floor for shoppers to relax in after a bargain hunt.

Eight jobs have been created by the shop opening, and all the staff from the closing Worthing store have been moved over. The opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm, Saturday from 9am to 7pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

