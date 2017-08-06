VIDEO: Medieval mayhem as Loxwood Joust returns

Hundreds braved the rain and enjoyed a day of fun and festivities as the popular Loxwood Joust made its grand return yesterday (August 5).

The county’s most famous knights descended on Loxwood Meadow as they entertained crowds with full-contact jousting and daring displays of weaponry.

A scene from last year's Loxwood Joust

Youngsters were able to enjoy activities including archery, face and wound painting and pelt the peasant as well as being able to learn a little bit of history in the popular History Village.

The festivities continued today and are set to return next weekend as the village hosts another two days of medieval mayhem.

