VIDEO: Lifelong supporter produces anthem for football club

A Littlehampton man has written and produced a song for his beloved Chelsea Football Club.

Jayson Lee, of Malthouse Passage, Littlehampton, is a lifelong supporter of Chelsea and has decided to combine his love of football with his singing.

His song Chelsea Heroes is available to view on YouTube and can be downloaded on iTunes and Amazon.

The 66-year-old is now hoping to grab the attention of Chelsea Football Club and make it a club anthem.

He said: “I went to the Arun View Inn a few weeks ago to watch Chelsea against Leicester.

“When I walked in, I heard a guy say ‘that’s him’ and when Chelsea scored he got up, started singing my song and told me who knew it was my song.

“I signed a few autographs for a couple of fans before I left.

“Now I want it to be recognised by Chelsea and have loads of fans singing it this season.”

The song is published by David Allen International Music and is co-written by former Littlehampton resident Rick Bonner who now lives in Eastbourne.

Allen David said: “Jayson has been a Chelsea fan ever since he was a little boy so this song is something he has wanted to do for a while.

“We hope that this song can compete with Chelsea’s current anthem of ‘Blue is the Colour’.

“Football is a funny game and despite being way ahead in the Premier League, anything could happen.

“Perhaps at the end of the season Chelsea fans will be celebrating by singing ‘Chelsea Heroes’.”

