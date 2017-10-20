Video: Highlights from the 2017 Herald and Gazette Community Stars Awards

Hundreds of people attended this year’s Community Stars, held at the Connaught Theatre in Worthing on Thursday evening (October 19).

The entire event was recorded live on Facebook and can be watched on our Worthing Herald Facebook page, but here are a few highlights from the evening.

DM17102437a.jpg Herald and Gazette Community Stars. Fred Dinenage, the winners and sponsors. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171019-232036008

Congratulations to everyone who was nominated and to all our winners.

We would also like to say a big thank you to our sponsors, all of you who nominated people and voted, as well as many thanks to our brilliant host Fred Dinenage.

