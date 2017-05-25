VIDEO: Festival princes and princesses are crowned

Heavy is the head that wears the crown – but not for these four princes and princesses, who have given a popular village festival their royal approval.

Cavan Weston Smith and Bethany Groves were crowned the East Preston Festival prince and princess in an assembly at East Preston Junior School in Lashmar Road, East Preston, last Tuesday.

(left to right): William Kosa, Cavan-Weston Smith, Bethany Groves and Lea-Louise Huguenin. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hot on their heels were William Kosa and Lea-Louise Huguenin, who came second in the pupil vote to become vice prince and princess.

The fantastic foursome were presented with awards and a cash prize and will get a makeover for the festival.

They will be guests of honour, riding in an open top vintage car as part of the festival’s carnival procession on Saturday, June 10.

Cavan has more experience than his fellow royals, having been vice prince last year.

The 10-year-old Year Six pupil said he was ‘a bit shocked’ and ‘quite surprised’ to be crowned prince: “I’m looking forward to it extremely.

“I can’t put it into words; my mind was just blown.”

Bethany is used to being in Cavan’s company, as the pair are captains of green house. The 11-year-old said: “I was a bit shocked when I found out – my friend grabbed hold of me and screamed.”

Lea-Louise, 10, said she felt ‘really happy’ and was ‘really looking forward to getting all dressed up’, and 11-year old William thought he was in for a chance, adding he ‘was really speechless’.

The festival begins on June 2 and runs for two weeks, finishing on June 11 and featuring live music, talks and events.

Festival committee member Janine Nicholson said: “It is great to involve the children. We want them to become part of the festival tradition so they will hopefully carry it on when we are in our dotage.”

For more details, visit eastprestonfestival.org.uk