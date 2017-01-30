Video and Pictures: Hotham Park kiosk arson

Damage from an arson attack on a Hotham Park kiosk resulted in the park’s toilets and cafe being closed, a spokesperson from Arun District Council has confirmed.

In a statement it said the council had contractors at the site in a bid to get ‘temporary repairs’ done to the kiosk roof, ‘make the site safe and in order to get the power put back on’.

Pictures courtesy of Arun District Council

It added that ‘the fire melted the water pipe’ resulting in the toilets and cafe having to be shut.

The services were restored mid afternoon, with the spokesman stating the cafe should reopen tomorrow (Tuesday).

The spokesperson also confirmed, on inspection of the kiosk, ‘there was not much damage to the inside of the kiosk; however the whole roof has been destroyed’.

Firefighters were called to the blaze, which it has confirmed to have been caused by ‘deliberate ignition’ at 3.15am this morning.

It followed a fire at the Aldwick Cricket Club, police have stated they are not currently linking the two incidents

