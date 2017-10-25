VIDEO: Amber House ready to take in domestic abuse victims

After months of hard work, a pioneering women’s refuge in Littlehampton is finally ready to take domestic abuse victims.

Dignitaries including deputy Lord-Lieutenant Margaret Bamford and Littlehampton Mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper were at the official opening of Amber House in New Road on Monday.

Run by the charity Safe in Sussex and based on a Dutch model, the house is the first public refuge in Sussex.

Body Shop founder Anita Roddick’s relatives were also there, as the house belonged to her mother for many years and the Roddick Foundation supported the build.

Watch the video to see Tracie Church, chair of trustees for Safe in Sussex, explain how Amber House works.