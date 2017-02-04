UPDATE: Van on its side blocks eastbound lane on A27

The A27 is partially blocked eastbound at the Sompting bypass due to a van that is currently on its side following a collision, police say.

Officers were called at 8.58am today after reports that a van had been in collision with street furniture, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

There were no injuries in the incident, police confirmed.

Three police units were dispatched to the scene, which occurred near the junction with Upper Brighton Road.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene, dealing with a small amount of oil that spilled onto the carriageway.

The van is currently being recovered, the police spokesperson confirmed, and the lane is expected to be open soon.

More to follow.

