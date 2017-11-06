UPDATE: Two-car collision blocks road both ways

Down View Road in Worthing has reopened both ways following a two-car collision.

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were called to the collision, which happened in Lansdowne Road, just after 8.30am today (November 6).

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said an ambulance attended but no one required hospital treatment.

“A woman and young child were checked over,” he added.

The road re-opened at 11.15am, according to traffic reports.