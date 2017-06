A teenage cyclist is still fighting for his life after falling from his bike yesterday.

The 18-year-old from Worthing was riding his bike with two friends when he fell and seriously injured his head.

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after falling off his bike and seriously injuring himself. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

In a statement issued this morning, Sussex Police said the young man was still in a serious condition at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he was taken following the fall.