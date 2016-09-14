Search

UPDATE: Shoreham bypass cleared but queues remain

Police were called just after 4pm to the incident near the Southwick Tunnel. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The A27 Shoreham bypass has been cleared after it was blocked when a car and trailer rolled over.

