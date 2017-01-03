UPDATE: Restaurant tipped to replace town centre Wetherspoon pub

A restaurant is expected to replace a town centre Wetherspoon pub that closed down.

The Sir Timothy Shelley in Chapel Road, Worthing, has closed its doors for the last time and the property is being sold.

“A restaurant is primed to take over the space, but for now we are not at liberty to disclose the operator,” a spokesperson for the buyer, Lace Street Capital, confirmed.

One of the directors of Lace Street Capital is Ajith Jayawickrema, director of Turtle Bay Restaurants, a Caribbean restaurant chain.

Mr Jayawickrema was also one of the original founders of the Las Iguanas chain, though he has since left the company.

However, the spokesperson added: “The property is currently in poor condition, so will need some substantial refurbishment works in the meantime, which we are looking to undertake as soon as the purchase has completed.”

Staff of the Sir Timothy Shelley thanked members of the public for their custom in a notice outside the establishment.

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon confirmed the freehold had been sold to a company called Lace Street Capital, but they did not know what the building would be used for in future.

