UPDATE: Nando’s confirms Worthing restaurant is still going ahead

Nando’s has confirmed it will still be opening a restaurant in Worthing, quelling rumours of a U-turn.

Yesterday, NewRiver Retail, which owns the Montague Centre, said contract negotiations were underway with ‘some well-known and popular names’ but could not confirm Nando’s was among them.

But the chicken giant has now confirmed the restaurant will be going ahead as planned.

A Nando’s spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to be opening a brand new restaurant in Worthing at the end of 2017. Worthing has been on Nando’s radar for a very long time and we’re looking forward to hosting and feeding locals with PERi-PERi goodness!”

This is part of a wider plan to regenerate the Montague Centre into a restaurant quarter.