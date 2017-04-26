UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital after fall from bridge

A man who suffered serious injuries after falling from a bridge has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’.

British Transport Police received a call at just after 9.30am that a man had fallen from the bridge next to Durrington railway station.

The air ambulance and two paramedic cars were dispatched and landed nearby at Field Place. The man was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital by road, according to the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB).

He suffered ‘potentially serious injuries’ and was rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The British Transport Police spokesman said that because he did not fall on the tracks, railway lines have remained open.

Sussex Police also attended the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

