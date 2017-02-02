UPDATE: M23 reopened following repairs

The M23 has been reopened following emergency repairs this afternoon (Thursday February 2).

Repairs to a damaged overhead power line between junctions 8 and 9 were being carried out by UK Power Networks which have now been completed.

Congestion has been reported to junction 11 at Pease Pottage and drivers have been warned to expect delays in the surrounding area.

Slow traffic is also being reported on the A24 Horsham Road in both directions between Clark’s Green Roundabout in Capel and Great Daux Roundabout in Warnham, as a result of the closure earlier.

Further afield there are also delays on roads in Reigate, Blindley Heath and Redhill as drivers tried to use alternate routes.

The Gatwick Airport website is warning passengers about the traffics delays: “Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport.”