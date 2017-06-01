UPDATE: Four-car collision on A27 in Arundel

Police were called to a four-car collision on the A27 in Arundel earlier this morning (June 1).

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway close to the junction of Binsted Lane and near The White Swan pub at around 7.20am, police have said.

A Sussex Police spokesman added: “Those involved do not seem to have sustained any serious injuries and the road was cleared by 7.45am.”

Slow traffic has been reported following the collision.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.