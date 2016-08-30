UPDATE: Firefighters tackle ‘well alight’ van in Felpham

Firefighters are tackling a van fire in Felpham this morning.

A crew from Bognor were called out at 8.23am after reports of a vehicle ‘well alight’ in Flansham Lane, a fire spokesperson said.

They added that breathing apparatus and one hose reel are in use.

It is believed that fire services are still at the scene.

The A259 Upper Bognor Road has been closed off because of the incident between the Upper Bognor Road junction and the Downview Road junction, according to travel reports.

More to follow.

