UPDATE: Driver suffers head injury following A29 collision

Police have re-opened the A29 following a collision which left one person with a head injury.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Slindon College at 3.45pm today after a lorry and car collided.

A29 RTC Lorry and car. Eddie Mitchell

One of the driver’s involved suffered a head injury and has been taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, police have said.

The road was closed at the junction with Shellbridge Road and was re-opened at 5.23pm, police said.

