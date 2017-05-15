UPDATE: Dog responsible for attack ‘must be kept muzzled’

The dog responsible for an attack which left a couple’s pet requiring stitches must be kept muzzled in public from now on, according to Arun District Council’s dog warden.

Tony Steadman, from Littlehampton, was out walking his dog Poppy – a Jack Russell cross border terrier – in the park between Morrisons, Littlehampton, and the allotments by the A259 on Sunday, April 23.

Dianne and Tony with Poppy on the mend after the attack

He and his dog were then approached by a young man with three dogs that were all off their lead.

Tony’s fiance Dianne Few said: “Tony was told (by the young man) that the dogs were friendly, but within seconds two of the larger dogs – which looked like a rottweiler and a Rhodesian ridgeback cross – started to attack Poppy.

“Poppy’s been pretty badly injured and has been left traumatised by the whole event.”

Standing at 12 inches, Poppy sustained a wound which required veterinary treatment.

Dianne and Tony's dog Poppy required stitches after the dog attack. Picture: Dianne Few

Dianne added: “Tony said he had to wrestle with the rottweiler and the young man tried to kick it off.

“Since the incident, we have had to take Poppy to the vets on eight separate occasions due to the wounds she suffered in the attack.

“The wounds became infected due to dirty teeth and claws from her attackers and she is still receiving treatment for an infected wound.

“The owner of the dog has apologised but has never offered to pay the vet bills or extended beyond his apology.

“To my horror we have discovered that the police do not investigate dog on dog attacks even when the incident is not the first attack and we have been told that these two dogs have attacked before.”

The incident was reported to the dog warden at Arun District Council who has now contacted the owner of the dog responsible.

A spokesman said: “The owner of the dog which was responsible for the attack has been told they must keep their dog muzzled in public from now on.

“If a dog is dangerously out of control in a public place, the owner or the person in charge of the dog is guilty of committing an offence. If the dog is out of control and injures a person this may be an aggravated offence and is investigated by the police.”