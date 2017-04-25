UPDATE: Cannabis plants found at Littlehampton property which suffered major fire

Police are investigating after cannabis plants were found at the Littlehampton property where a fire blazed for more than five hours on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said the fire in Pier Road is believed to have been accidental.

Fire at Pier Road, Littlehampton

However, officers are investigating after ‘a number of cannabis plants were found in the property’, the spokesperson said.

The fire service was called to the blaze at around 6.30pm on Sunday (April 23).

A crew from Littlehampton was first on the scene but immediately requested more assistance.

At its height, eight pumps were in attendance, a fire service spokesperson confirmed.

The fire was eventually extinguished at 11.59pm and there were no reports of injuries, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information which could help the police investigation, call 101 quoting serial 1086 of 23/04.

