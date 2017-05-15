UPDATE: A259 reopened following bus and lorry collision

West Sussex Highways has confirmed the A259/B2259 North Bersted has been reopened following a collision between a lorry and bus this morning.

Motorists had been advised to avoid the area, with AA Traffic alerts reporting: “The roundabout is blocked causing vehicles to have to mount the pavement to get past the scene.”

A reader, who was on the bus, got in touch to state there are no injuries.

Speaking at the time a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a bus and a lorry on the A259 Bognor near the roundabout at Roman Way at 8.48am on Monday (15 May).

“The bus went into the back of the lorry. There are no reports of any injuries but the road is currently blocked.”

West Sussex Highways took to social media to advise motorists to take other routes if possible and share images of the damage.

