‘Unusual’ pebble from Worthing Pier could be 400 million years old

A grandfather who discovered an ‘unusual’ pebble on Worthing Pier has been told it could be 400 million years old.

Colin Neilson was out for lunch with his wife last Monday when he spotted a strange pebble near where he was sitting.

Colin, 86, who lives with his wife Marion in Pilgrims Walk in Tarring, said: “I saw this unusual shape of the pebble seven or eight feet away.

“I blew the dust off and certainly thought it was interesting.”

But how quite intriguing the pebble was did not become clear until an archaeologist at Worthing Museum and Art Gallery confirmed it was a fossilised sea urchin between 200 million and 400 million years old.

That puts it considerably older than the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The famous carnivore roamed the planet between 66 and 68 million years ago.

Colin added: “I knew it was old but I just wondered how common these things are.

“We are not along the Jurassic Coast.

“People I have shown it to are quite surprised.”