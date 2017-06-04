Uniting against dementia at Arundel Baptist Church

Coastal West Sussex Mind held a special event for Dementia Awareness Week at Arundel Baptist Church.

Participants united against dementia on Tuesday, May 16, for an afternoon of information about dementia.

The new mayor of Arundel, Angela Standing, opened proceedings. She welcomed everyone and encouraged members of the public to talk with the professionals from the various organizations attending, which included Mind, Alzheimer’s Society, Carers’ Support West Sussex, Age UK, WSCC Library Service, Arundel Surgery Community Association, NHS Carers’ Health Team and Dementia Support Tangmere.

During the two hour session, carers and people with dementia picked up information, discussed problems and concerns and found out about services.

Julia Dendle, coordinator of Forget-Me-Not, the Mind monthly drop-in and social group in Arundel, said: “We are delighted with the turn-out today. It is so important that anyone in this community who is affected by dementia knows that there is help available. Events like this raise awareness about dementia and bring people together – no one should face this disease alone. We are very grateful to the new mayor of Arundel, and the Reverend Steve Lomas, of Arundel Baptist Church, for supporting us in spreading the word about dementia.”

