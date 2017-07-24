Unidentified floating object in sea off Bognor

Have your say

Footage filmed from Bognor Regis beach at the weekend has sparked speculation.

Posting on his Facebook page, Alistair McLean states his belief it was a ‘big shark’.

He wrote: “It came up and fed and then disappeared again only to resurface and feed again. I’m guessing its a basking shark – 17 to 20 foot long.

“It was A few hundred metres West of the boat pound ‘West End’ a couple we passed who live on the beach had a much better picture and said it’s been there a few days feeding.”

However other people have been less certain, with comments ranging from it being a seal to a lobster pot.

