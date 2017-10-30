Tyndall ‘gobsmacked’ by award for his contribution to the town

Community figure Tyndall Jones said he was ‘gobsmacked’ to receive an award for his hard work in our town.

Tyndall, 68, owned the David O. Jones Sports shop in High Street, Littlehampton for more than 40 years and still volunteers there.

He has also raised more than £110,000 for charity as a fundraiser, and put Littlehampton on the map when he discovered an extremely rare Saxon bowl mounting while out metal detectoring which made national news.

Tyndall received the Littlehampton Traders Partnership Award for Commitment and Community Spirit at a recent traders meeting. He said he was ‘stunned into silence’ and ‘absolutely gobsmacked’: “I feel I have had a wonderful career and I love Littlehampton, so I try to help a little bit and give back when I can.

“There are lots of people in the town who are unsung heroes so I feel very honoured to be recognised.”

Presenting the award on behalf of the traders, Celia Thomson-Hitchcock, vice-chairman of the Littlehampton Traders Partnership said: “Tyndall has shown time and time again how passionate he is about Littlehampton.

“Through his work with the Traders Partnership and Shopwatch, his work for charities including the Bonfire Society and the many countless other things Tyndall has done for Littlehampton, this award is one way of us thanking him and letting him know that we really appreciate the work he had done and continues to do for the town.”

Last year’s recipient of the award Freda Hughes couldn’t attend the meeting, but sent a message of support and ongratulations with an additional comment that “Tyndall should be recognised by the Queen”.

Littlehampton Town Mayor, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “It is wonderful to see Tyndall Jones recognised for his community spirit and commitment to our town. He is truly an inspiration to us all especially having collected over £110,000 since the millennium, well done Tyndall.”