Two new bus services for Littlehampton and Rustington

More stops are to be incorporated in the number 15 and number 12 bus services.

From September 4, the number 15 route will include increased stops at the Kingley Gate estate, as well as offering a link to the Tesco superstore at Broadpiece.

Funding has been provided by the developers of Courtwick (Kingley Gate), North Littlehampton (Toddington) and Littlehampton Town Council.

In addition to servicing the new estates, the new route will also connect with Littlehampton town centre and Wick Parade retail outlets, as well as the river, Windmill Theatre, the library, doctors’ surgeries and Tesco.

An extended number 12 service will also be being reinstated on 4 September, courtesy of a partnership between Compass Travel, Rustington Parish Council, Rustington Chamber of Trade and Commerce and Store Property Investments Limited. While serviing the residents of Rustington, this will also enable Littlehampton residents to, once again, travel to the Swimming & Sports Centre, with the addition of the Aldi and Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, and the Next superstore on Manor Retail Park.

Rustington parish councillor Alison Cooper helped to get the number 12 bus reinstated after the route’s original funding ran out.

She said: “We are delighted that we are able to bring the route back, which is the only bus link to Littlehampton Swimming and Sports Centre.”

Arun district councillor Andy Cooper is also chairman of the Rustington Chamber of Trade. He said: “The bus service will be benefiting the whole community. It isn’t just focusing on Rustington but the wider area.

“What people need to do now is ensure the service is well-used to make sure it is longer than a six-month trial.”

Chair of the Planning & Transportation Committee, Councillor Derrick Chester said: “The town council listened to the public’s view about the service and is delighted to have secured a new route for the number 15 bus for Littlehampton. It will provide residents with a beneficial and reliable service to help connect people to the key facilities in the town.”

Timetables and information about the new service can be found on the town council website, littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/bus or Compass Travel, compass-travel.co.uk.