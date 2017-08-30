Two new bus services for Littlehampton

More stops are to be incorporated in the number 15 and number 12 bus services.

From September 4, the number 15 route will include increased stops at the Kingley Gate estate, as well as offering a link to the Tesco superstore at Broadpiece.

Funding has been provided by the developers of Courtwick (Kingley Gate), North Littlehampton (Toddington) and Littlehampton Town Council.

In addition to servicing the new estates, the new route will also connect with Littlehampton town centre and Wick Parade retail outlets, as well as the river, Windmill Theatre, the library, doctors’ surgeries and Tesco.

Another new service, the number 12, will be delivered as a result of a partnership between Compass Travel and Rustington Parish Council. Linking with the number 15 bus, it will also connect Littlehampton residents with the Swimming & Sports Centre, as well as Aldi and Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Chair of the Planning & Transportation Committee, Councillor Derrick Chester said: “The Town Council listened to the public’s view about the service and is delighted to have secured a new route for the Number 15 bus for Littlehampton. It will provide residents with a beneficial and reliable service to help connect people to the key facilities in the town.”

Timetables and information about the new service can be found on the Town Council website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/bus or Compass Travel www.compass-travel.co.uk