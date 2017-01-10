Two lifeboats used in missing person search

Both of the Littlehampton RNLI lifeboats were used in the search for a missing person.

The volunteer crew of Littlehampton lifeboat station were paged at 9.31pm on Monday night, following a call from the UK Coastguard stating there was a person in the sea. The Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and D Class lifeboat Ray of Hope were launched at 9.36pm.

A spokesman said: “The lifeboats headed out in fine weather conditions and good visibility towards the reported scene, two miles east of the harbour entrance. On arrival both lifeboat crews commenced a detailed search of the coastline, whilst the UK Coastguard and Police Search Teams checked along the shoreline. At 10.05pm the person was located on the shore, both lifeboats were stood down and returned to the station, where they were refuelled and made ready for service.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.