Two charities benefit from street fayre

Littlehampton District Lions Club has presented street fayre cheques to two charities.

Cancer United and Worthing First Responders each received £635 at Rustington Museum on Wednesday.

Jan Sheward from Cancer United and Jenny Lindsey from First Responders were delighted with the donations and after the presentation by club president Alan Kerry, they were pleased to answer questions about their charities.

Club members and partners were joined by special guests Littlehampton deputy mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Rustington Parish Council chairman Alison Cooper.

