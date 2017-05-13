Two cats rescued from Arundel fire

Two cats were rescued by firefighters after a blaze took hold of an Arundel building.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called out at 2am this morning (May 13) to a fire that had started in an outside bin in Queen Street.

The fire spread to a property consisting of a shop with residential flats above it, a fire spokesperson added.

Firefighters tackled the blaze using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras.

The spokesperson added that a triple extension ladder was used to rescue two cats inside one of the flats.

According to WSFR, nobody was hurt but the property was 100 per cent damaged by smoke.

Police are aware of the incident.

Crews left the scene at 3.11am.