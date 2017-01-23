This lovely two bedroom link-detached bungalow is situated in a sought-after location in south Goring.

The property, in Glynde Avenue, benefits from uPVC double glazing, gas-fired central heating and uPVC fascias, soffits and gutters.

Accommodation comprises and entrance porch, dining hall, lounge, modern refitted kitchen, utility room, two bedrooms, inner lobby, refitted shower room/WC and a separate WC.

Outside, there is a feature west-facing rear garden with a patio area leading to a lawn area with shed and summerhouse.

There is also a garage with up-and-over door.

The property is located on the Ferring and Goring border with shopping facilities available in Ferring village centre.

Price £450,000 Freehold.

For more information contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk