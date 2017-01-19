This two bedroom first floor flat forms about half of this imposing detached modern development within walking distance of Shoreham high street.

The property, in Bridges Bank, has accommodation comprising a spacious entrance hall, spacious lounge, open-plan modern spacious kitchen, bedroom one with distant downland views, bedroom two and a modern bathroom.

Further benefits include gas-fired central heating and double glazed windows.

Outside, there is a private garage with an up-and-over door, power and lighting.

There is also an external bin store and secure bike store.

Shoreham high street is less than half a mile away with comprehensive shopping facilities along with various restaurants, pubs and bars, a health centre, library and a mainline railway station with links direct to London Victoria.

Price OIEO £280,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk