Two bed ground floor apartment close to beach

This superb two bedroom ground floor apartment is situated in Worthing.

The property, in St Botolphs Road, is ideally situated just over half a mile from the beach and 500 yards from the nearest railway station.

Accommodation comprises a lounge, kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite shower room and a second bedroom. EER C73.

Some restrictions apply: full-time working, no smokers, no pets.

Fees: deposit £1,500, referencing £110pp, and admin £190.

Available now.

Rent: £1,000pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: property@cooper-adams.com