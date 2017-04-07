Twelve Littlehampton roads score part of £3m repair fund

Twelve Littlehampton roads are to get a share of £3million funding to repair and improve pavements for vulnerable residents.

West Sussex Highways has named the next batch of streets to benefit from its Even Better Pavements programme.

The scheme, which launched last year, is designed to improve pavements and footways.

Pavements most used by vulnerable residents, both old and young, are chosen for improvements in order to protect people from slips, trips and falls, a highways spokesperson said.

West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Bob Lanzer, said: “We prioritised pavements and footways which serve clinics, hospitals, areas with high footfall and schools.

“This is after many months of inspections and assessments to decide which streets get included in the programme for a second year.

“We made a great start last year and are keen to build on that work,” he added.

The 12 roads set to be improved under the scheme this year are: South Terrace, New Road, Terminus Road/Bridge Road, Church Street, Fitzalan Road, East Street, Maltravers Road, Clifton Road, Bayford Road, Anchor Springs/Duke Street, Beach Road, and Franciscan Way/Arundel Road.

The £3million Even Better Pavements programme budget for the 2017-18 financial year will be spread across six locations in West Sussex, including: Worthing, Horsham, Chichester, Crawley and East Grinstead.